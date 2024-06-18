Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 574,300 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Biotricity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.84% of Biotricity at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 35,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,166. Biotricity has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $8.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

