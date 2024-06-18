Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $65,079.97 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,282.97 billion and $33.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65,079.97 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.00596459 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00036891 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00066934 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,713,737 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
