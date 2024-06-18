Bittensor (TAO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45.13 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $45.13 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $286.19 or 0.00431074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,946,891 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,939,592. The last known price of Bittensor is 304.20730992 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $21,207,307.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.