BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,937. The company has a market cap of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $38.76.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.