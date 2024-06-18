Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

