BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF ( NASDAQ:BLCR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.90% of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

