BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

