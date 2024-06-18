BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,917 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $181.42. The stock had a trading volume of 481,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,140. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.