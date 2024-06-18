BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,075 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,342,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.36.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
