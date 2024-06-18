BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 414,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

