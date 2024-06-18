BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IJJ traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

