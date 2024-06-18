Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) were up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 100,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 140,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Bluestone Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market cap of C$41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

