BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHYGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 18,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.