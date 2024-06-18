BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 18,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

