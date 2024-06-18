BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Trading Up 0.1%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.18. Approximately 18,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.
BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF
The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
