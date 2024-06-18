Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOLT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.75. 109,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 556.59%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned 2.69% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

