Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $132.54

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.54 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 167057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.38.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

