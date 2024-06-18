Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

