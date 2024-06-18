BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.45. BRF shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 124,173 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get BRF alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BRF

BRF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.