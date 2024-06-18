Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWBBP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.27.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.