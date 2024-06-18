Brokerages Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) PT at $25.00

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $74,749 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

