Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $51.67

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

