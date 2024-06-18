Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $34.42

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.42.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

