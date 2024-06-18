Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Price Target at C$183.33

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$183.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$229.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$224.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$210.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$163.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.0831533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196 shares in the company, valued at C$33,606.16. In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total value of C$98,292.00. Also, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,606.16. Insiders sold 1,117 shares of company stock worth $186,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

