Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 266,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,360,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,285,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 130,647 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

