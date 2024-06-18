Burkett Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Burkett Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 103,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

