BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 654,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCAN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 137,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $687.80.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($91.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. ( NASDAQ:BCAN Free Report ) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

