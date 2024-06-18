C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 1,212,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,912,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.21.

AI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

