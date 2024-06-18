Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 0.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,450. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

