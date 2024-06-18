Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cadiz Trading Down 2.7 %

CDZIP traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

