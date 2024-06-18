Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:CALM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.69. 528,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,066. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 6,480.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Recommended Stories

