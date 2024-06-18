Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,900 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 2,128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 311.4 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

