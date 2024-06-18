Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys 2,046 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.29. 367,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.38.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

