Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 6,162 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,162 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in GSK by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter worth $1,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GSK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at $7,024,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. 1,475,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,917. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.