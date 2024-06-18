Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,871. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

