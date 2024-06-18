Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $673,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,614. The company has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day moving average of $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

