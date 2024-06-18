Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $39,683,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $142.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

