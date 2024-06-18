Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,718,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 386,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. 55,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,041. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

