Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.31. 357,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,932. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average of $210.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

