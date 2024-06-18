Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 500,315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.27. 6,784,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,989,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

