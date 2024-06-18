Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,753. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

