Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $457,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.00. 6,361,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

