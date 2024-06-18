Cape ANN Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.66 on Monday, hitting $303.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,263. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

