Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the May 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth $284,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

