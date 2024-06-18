Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.03

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 95864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.