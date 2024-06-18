Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.03

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.03 and last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 95864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

