CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$0.88.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
