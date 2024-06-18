CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.2 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. CapitaLand India Trust has a 12 month low of C$0.72 and a 12 month high of C$0.88.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

