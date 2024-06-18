Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.1 days.
Cargojet Price Performance
CGJTF stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. Cargojet has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $95.70.
About Cargojet
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- VinFast Auto’s EV Sales Target: Stock Market Hype or Reality?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on Lyft Stock: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.