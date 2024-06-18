Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.1 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

CGJTF stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. Cargojet has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $95.70.

Get Cargojet alerts:

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.