Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 136.1 days.

Cargojet Price Performance

CGJTF stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. Cargojet has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $95.70.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

