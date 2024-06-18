Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.85. The company had a trading volume of 166,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,715. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

