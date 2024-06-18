CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.32. The company has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17.
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
