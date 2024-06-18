Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,285,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 2,477,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,143.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of CLNXF stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

About Cellnex Telecom

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.