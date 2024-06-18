Celsius Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 54,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 40,634 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,923,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,066. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

