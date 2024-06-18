Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Sells C$5,028,880.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total transaction of C$5,028,880.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.25. 145,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,700. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.84.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

